Nushrratt Bharuccha who is headlining the news for her upcoming movie Chhalaang is surely stealing the spotlight with her sartorial choices. Her fashion game is on point and she oozes a lot of confidence in her photos.

As we’re inching closer to Diwali and looking for some elegant yet classic fashion inspiration, the actress just posted a carousel of photos wearing a stunning pink pallu – black saree with a statement neckpiece. Her tresses are pulled back with a middle partition. The pink kohl is surely a show stealer with that extremely dewy make-up.

Nushrratt Bharuccha took to her social media and posted, “And then they gave me a saree! 💁‍♀️🤗”

Check out Nushrratt Bharuccha’s post below:

Nushrratt is one of the most talented star of Bollywood, and will next be seen in ‘Chhalaang’ co-starring Rajkummar Rao, followed by ‘Hurdang’, alongside Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Verma.

