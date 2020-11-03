Nushrratt Bharuccha is truly witnessing the best phase of her life. Starting from Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl – there’s no looking back. The beauty is now all geared up for the release of Chhalaang. It stars her alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Nushrratt Bharuccha and we spoke to her in length about Chhalaang, Love S*x Aur Dhoka memories with Rajkummar Rao and so much more. Check out the excerpt from the conversation below:

You used to spell your name as ‘Nushrat Bharucha’. What’s up with the sudden change as Nushrratt Bharuccha?

I have consulted a numerologist recently. I believe in energies, universe and numbers a lot. So, I felt that I should consult somebody and ask them about my readings and my stars. So, the person said a lot of correct things and suggested I should change the name in my spelling. So, I decided to take that step.

What made you say yes to Chhalaang?

For me, it was writing and the story of the film. Of course, the fact that it was a Hansal Mehta directed film. He was one of the directors that I really wanted to work with. Meri ek wish list/ bucket list thi jisme Hansal sir ka naam tha. So I’m really glad that he wanted to work with me too. It was fun, there was the same vision that we all together shared. We all beautifully gelled and worked in sync.

You and Rajkummar Rao have previously starred in Love S*x Aur Dhoka. Do you have any memories from that time?

We have a lot of memories. From the workshops, we spent all day doing. It would start at 9 AM – we would work out, creative sketching, have meals together. So we’ve spent morning 9 to evening 7-8 together. During the release and making of the film – me, Raj and Amit Siyal – we were 3 people who became very close friends from the set of 6-7 of us. We shared a lot with each other. Even after LSD, I met Raj and Amit a couple of times over the years. I’ve fond memories with Rajkummar.

Is it beneficial to be sharing a project with someone you already know?

When you know somebody, of course, you have that comfort zone. You don’t have to worry, kaise hoga, kya karenge, are we going to vibe? When you don’t know somebody like Ayush (Ayushmann Khurrana) in Dream Girl, you create new bonds and that is also very magical. I now know a whole new side of Ayushmann which I never did before. So both sides have their own pros and cons. Can’t pick between the two.

Chhalaang starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Rajkummar Rao premieres on 6th November on Amazon Prime Video.

