Chhalaang Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha Sizzles In Purple High Slit Dress, See PICS!

Nushrratt Bharuccha is taking the Internet by storm with her latest photos. Sizzling in a purple dress and looking every bit of a diva, Nushrratt is raising the bars and soaring the temperatures.

The purple high slit dress with square neck line is simple yet classy and our current favourite. Tresses pulled back in a pony tail, minimalistic gold jewellery and nude makeup accentuate her look. The complete look is clean and pristine. Nushrratt took to her social media and shared, “Bring the action! 🎶”

Nushrratt will next be seen in Chhalaang opposite Rajkummar Rao and Hurdang opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Verma.

Nushrratt Bharuccha has worked with various directors of Indian Cinema in her acting career so far, but Chhalaang is her first collaboration with veteran director Hansal Mehta. As the film nears its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video, Nushrratt has shared how it was a dream come true to work with Hansal as she never thought the director would ever cast her in his film.

Nushrratt said, “I never thought Hansal Mehta would cast me in his film because I kept thinking I couldn’t perform to his level of expectations. I was waiting for the moment when I will perform to the level that I will be able to work with him. When Chhalaang happened I was on cloud nine. I felt validated. It was a dream come true and I couldn’t have asked for a better team than this. Chhalaang has become extra special to me because my impossible dream came true and I lived it with my whole heart.”

