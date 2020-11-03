Bigg Boss 14’s Shehzad Deol Makes A Romantic Singing Debut With Single Hold My Hand – Watch!

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shehzad Deol is back on screen with his brand new music single ‘Hold My Hand’, which also marks his singing debut!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking over a totally new avataar in this romantic number, Shehzad is standing out once again with his chocolate boy looks, charismatic charm and also winning hearts with his lovely singing talent, which is totally being loved by the audiences!

Speaking about being a part of ‘Hold My Hand‘, Shehzad shares,”I am quite excited for everyone to watch Hold My Hand, it is a beautiful romantic number and it also marks my singing debut. My mother has been a classical singer over the years even without being trained in the field, and her singing streak is something I too picked up and wanted to definitely experiment with, and no better way than to do it with a Punjabi number, as the Punjab music scene is really prominent at the moment and even though the music is regional it’s reach is popular worldover! So It was great feeling to sing the song, because the lyrics and meaning of it are so nice and something which I personally connected with as it felt very real to me,that it just felt amazing! Other than that I wanted to ensure that I never lose any connect with my wellwishers & fans, and keep entertaining them in every possible way, so I had to make sure that what I was taking up next has to have a great connect with them.”

Must Read: Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar Decide To Marry On THIS Date – Wedding Plans REVEALED!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube