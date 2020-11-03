WHAT! Prabhas Confessed Having A Crush On Radhe Shyam On-Screen Mom Bhagyashree

Prabhas became a household name and a pan India star after the grand success of Bahubali. But did you know that the actor was seen in a Bollywood movie before Bahubali became a hit? The actor had made an appearance in a song, Surya Ast Punjabi Mast, from Action Jackson, where he was seen shaking legs alongside Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha.

The Pan India star will be soon seen in Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde. Maine Pyaar Kiya fame Bhagyashree will also be a part of the film. In a recent interview with a leading portal, the actress has revealed some inside details of the movie. Continue reading to know.

Speaking with Times Of India, Bhagyashree said, “I have to admit that I have learnt a lot while shooting for Radhe Shyam. The audience will know what I’ve learnt only once they watch the film.”

Bhagyashree will be seen playing Prabhas’ mother in Radhe Shyam. But the actress revealed that Prabhas has a crush on her. She said, “Everyone on set has watched Maine Pyaar Kiya and Prabhas even said this is the first time someone who he has a crush on is playing his mother. He is such a warm person and the thing with him is that he’s a foodie. So on my last day of shoot, he brought a huge spread of Hyderabadi cuisine and made me taste everything. Everything was home-cooked and he even gifted me multiple boxes of various kinds of sweets.”

Radhe Shyam is expected to release in 2021. The movie is speculated to be a periodic love story set in Europe. How desperate are you to watch Prabhas, Pooja Hegde and Bhagyashree in the movie? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on your favourite movies and celebrities.

