Gautam Kitchlu Shares An Adorable Pic With Kajal Aggarwal; Calls Her 'Mrs. Aggarwal'

Actress Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 at Mumbai’s prestigious Taj Mahal Palace. The pictures of the couple stormed the internet and became viral in seconds. Kajol looked absolutely heavenly in an Anamika Khanna lehenga, while Gautam complimented her in a sherwani.

Recently, Gautam Kitchlu shared an adorable picture of Kajal on his official Instagram handle in which she is seen making a cute face.

Gautam captioned the photo, “Waking up as Mrs Kitchlu.” The photo went viral within minutes of posting it and fans started showering their love in the comments section.

One fan commented, “Have a great life with kajal bro ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️wish u best.” Another user expressed, “beautiful couple.” A third user wrote, “OMG THAT’S AMAZINGGGGG❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️BABEEEE🔥🔥.” Many fans replied with the heart and fire emojis.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Kajal Aggarwal said while talking about her first meeting with Gautam, “I know it is a very clichéd, stereotypical thing to say, because I am from the film industry, but that’s exactly how it has happened. Gautam and I dated for about three years, and then we were friends for seven. We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other’s lives.”

Revealing how lockdown has helped their relationship, Kajal Aggarwal said, “We were used to meeting all the time. Whether it was a social party or an important professional endeavour, the other one would always show up. So, amidst the lockdown, when we didn’t see each other for a few weeks—at best, we would catch a glimpse behind a mask at a grocery store—we realised that we wanted to be together.”

Kajal Aggarwal further revealed that Gautam isn’t very filmy but she admires him for that. She said, “Gautam is understated when it comes to romance. He’s not the filmy sort, and I am grateful for it because I have enough of that in my films. So, it wasn’t a proposal with all of the jazz, but it was an extremely heartfelt, emotional conversation between us. He was so authentic about his feelings and the way he expressed how he wanted to have a future with me; I couldn’t be more sure about spending my life with him!”

