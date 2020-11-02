After facing backlash for reportedly saying that the #MeToo movement began after women started stepping out for work, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has issued a statement in his defense.

According to him, his words were “perceived in extremely wrong way”.

Mukesh Khanna also shared a video on his YouTube channel last night. He defended himself saying he’s the same person who has spoken against exploitation of women, girl education and other social causes. Hence, he cannot be a person to mean something so disgraceful.

Mukesh Khanna also slammed people claiming that he is doing it all for limelight. He said, “Mai aaj bhi keh du ki jitne ye Khan brothers popular hai, pure Hindustan me – utna hi Mukesh Khanna, Shaktimaan and Bhishma Pitamah bhi jaana jaata hai.”

He also challenged to leave the Industry if anyone proves that he disrespected anyone in the last 40 years of his career. “Industry me koi mujhe prove karde ki maine kisiki ijjat nahi ki hai, ya maine aisa koi kaam kia hai toh mai Industry chodne ke liye tyaar hu.”

Mukesh Khanna had previously released a statement yesterday that read, “I am surprised that my statement has been perceived in an extremely wrong way, and is being looked at in a totally flawed context. The whole thing has been blown out of proportion. It’s being said that I am against women.

“But I can say with confidence that not many have as much respect for women as I do. I never said that women shouldn’t work,” he added.

Khanna denied making misogynist remarks.

“A year back, I had made a video for my YouTube channel. In that video too, I never mentioned that women shouldn’t go out and work. How can I say or imply something like that now? I just want to request all my friends and well wishers to not twist or present my statement in a wrong manner,” he said.

Khanna further said that he respects women a lot.

“In our country, women have succeeded in each and every field — be it becoming Defence Minister, Finance Minister, Foreign Minister or even going to space. Women have always made great strides in every sphere.

“My film/acting career proves that I have always had great respect for people in general and women in particular. I humbly request that women shouldn’t be against me. If my statement has upset or hurt any woman, then I am really saddened that I haven’t been able to put across my thoughts in more cohesive, correct manner,” Khanna, who is best known for playing the titular character in the Doordarshan superhero show “Shaktimaan”, concluded.

The whole controversy erupted after a video of Mukesh Khanna went viral online, wherein he said that women should not compete with men and stay at home while the men go to work.

“Disgraceful,” a Twitter user reacted to the video.

“Such sexist remarks,” another user slammed Khanna.

(Inputs from IANS)

