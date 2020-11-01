Mukesh Khanna Says His #MeToo Comments Were Blown Out Of Proportion: “I’m Worried About Women & Their Security”

For the past few weeks, Mukesh Khanna has been grabbing a lot of headlines. Whether it was slamming The Kapil Sharma Show or Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s Laxmmi Bomb name (now Laxmii), he didn’t mince his words while criticising them. Currently, he is in trouble for his #MeToo statements from a video clip that has gone viral.

Advertisement

In a clip, the Mahabharat actor has talked about the difference between women and men and the #MeToo movement. In the video, he said, “Women and men are made differently. Women’s responsibility is to take care of the house. I am sorry to say this, but the MeToo problem started when women started to work. Today, women aspire to walk shoulder-to-shoulder with men. People talk about women’s liberation but let me tell you that this is where problems begin. The first member to suffer is the child because he does not have a mother to take care of him. He watches Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu with the caretaker. It all began when women aspired to be equal to men, but a man is a man and a woman is a woman.”

Advertisement

The internet got pretty upset with the Shaktimaan actor’s comments. A lot of people slammed him for the same. Now, Mukesh Khanna jas clarified his remarks and said that it was blown out of proportion. The actor tweeted in Hindi and the English translation for the same are, “I am surprised that a statement made by me is blown out of proportion. I don’t think anyone else respects women like I do. That is why I went against the title of Laxmmi Bomb. I am worried about women and their security.”

Mukesh Khanna explained, “A clip of my interview has gone viral. I’ve never said women should not work. I was explaining the reason why MeToo began. Women in our country have excelled in various fields whether it is as Defence Minister, Finance Minister, Foreign Minister or space. So, how can I go against them?”

The Mahabharat actor added, “I was not saying that #MeToo happens because women step outside. I was only talking about the responsibilities of women and men. My career is an example of the fact that I have always respected women. I apologise if I have hurt any woman’s sentiments, and for not being able to put up my views the correct manner.”

Check out the tweets below:

What do you have to say about Mukesh Khanna’s remarks and his clarification? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Must Read: EXCLUSIVE! Mukesh Khanna On Commercialisation In Bollywood: “Public Bolegi P*rno Dikhao, Aap Dikhaoge?”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube