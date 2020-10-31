Nikita Tomar was shot dead in the broad daylight by Tauseef who wanted her to change her religion from Hindu to Muslim to marry him. The 21-year-old student was shot dead in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh. The country is beyond shook by this incident and now Kangana Ranaut is expressing her stand on the same.

It is reported that Tauseef decided to kill Nikita after watching Mirzapur 2 and it inspired him to do so.

A report by Dainik Jagran stated that Tauseef was inspired by the character of Munna Bhaiya played by Divyendu Sharmaa who shoots a girl in the series after she rejects his relationship proposal.

Now, Kangana Ranaut is mocking Bollywood and said, “This is what happens when you glorify criminals when negative and dark characters are played by good looking young men and they are shown as anti-heroes, not villains then this is the result, shame on Bullywood for causing more damage than good always…”

This is what happens when you glorify criminals, when negative and dark characters are played by good looking young men and they are shown as anti heroes not villlains then this is the result, shame on Bullywood for causing more damage than good always… https://t.co/zlnPam1a8L — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 31, 2020

According to a report by Times Now, Nikita’s friend revealed that Tauseef was her senior in school and said, “In order to become friends with Nikita, he always used to identify himself with a Hindu name Ankit. However, once a school friend called him by his real name in front of them and we realised that he was a Muslim.”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is really active on social media and always expresses her stand fearlessly. A while ago, her film Fashion completed 12 years and she spoke about her colleague Priyanka Chopra Jonas and said, “Priyanka is fabulous. She is somebody who back then also when I was 19 and she was such a big star. I was so starry-eyed because when I was in school, at that time I have been watching her films and here I was in my initial years.”

