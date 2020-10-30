Thalaivi: Here’s How Kangana Ranaut’s Public Rally Scenes Will Be Completed Amid Pandemic

Actress Kangana Ranaut earlier this month updated fans about resuming the shooting of her upcoming film Thalaivi, a biopic on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. She also shared two pictures of herself in the character from the set.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Kangana’s film as it was supposed to be released in June this year. However, due to coronavirus pandemic, the filming was postponed. Now that the shoot has been resumed, the latest report reveals that some public rally scenes may be simulated on-screen through computer graphics.

As per a report from SpotboyE, the makers of the multilingual Jayalalithaa biopic has decided to use CGI for public rally scenes. The development comes since COVID-19 is showing no sign of abatement. A source close to the project said to the publication, “Makes sense, don’t you think? It’s going to be months if not years before any filmmaker can shoot large crowds and mobs. We might as well get used to making do with CGs.”

The source further added that Thailavi producer Shailesh Singh said, “Most of the public speeches of Jayalalalithaji, we had already shot, only a few such scenes are left, what we will shoot now, it will be according to Covid guidelines and in those shots definitely if required, we will use CG.”

Earlier this year, the makers of the much-awaited film shared Arvind Swami’s first look as Maruthur Gopala Ramachandran (MGR) from the film. Arvind Swami also tweeted his look from the film and wrote, “Here is my first look as Puratchi Thalaivar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in Thalaivi.”

Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi . A teaser follows at 10.30 am today. Hope u like it 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LjnN6Ybwrw — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) January 17, 2020

Last week Kangana Ranaut shared some photographs of her talking to director AL Vijay on the sets of Thalaivi. Tweeting the pictures, she wrote, “Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi.”

Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/qGjw0nQjRQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 5, 2020

J Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi has been written by Baahubali and Manikarnika writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and The Dirty Picture and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai writer Rajat Arora. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

