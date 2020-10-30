Sushant Singh Rajput News: Friend Sunil Shukla Approaches Bombay HC To Urge Probe In Disha Salian Case; Preetika Chauhan Gets Bail In NCB Probe

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend and gym partner Sunil Shukla has recently approached Bombay High Court to seek a CBI probe into the late actor’s former manager Disha Salian’s death who passed away in “suspicious circumstances”.

Disha Salian died on 8th June by falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad, Mumbai. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away six days later, on 14th June. The Dil Bechara actor was found dead in his Bandra residence.

As per a report published by The Hindu, Sunil Shukla stated in the petition that both the actor and his ex-manager died in “suspicious circumstances” and Mumbai police have missed many aspects while probing Disha’s death. The petition read, “The petitioner (Shukla) has documentary evidence to prove that Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput were in touch from March to April 2020.”

Meanwhile, television actress Preetika Chauhan, who was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drug angle of Sushant Singh Rajput case, has been granted bail by the magistrate’s court. The actress was caught red-handed with 99 gm ‘ganja’ at the time of the arrest. Her drug peddler Faisal Yasin Shaikh was also granted bail.

Preetika Chauhan, 30, hailing from Himachal Pradesh, has worked in several TV serials like CID, Savdhaan India and Hanuman in the past five years.

According to Time Of India, The magistrate directed that Preetika Chauhan and Yasin be released on execution of a personal bond of Rs 15,000 and surety of like amount. The Actress’ advocate said, “The seized quantity is 99gm and all offences punishable with imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years shall be triable by the magistrate’s court.”

The report further stated that the court has directed that they would have to attend the NCB office between 3pm and 5pm for four Saturdays to assist in the probe.

