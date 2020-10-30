Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff Gets His New Heroine In Tara Sutaria

After huge anticipation, the makers of Heropanti 2 have finally announced Tara Sutaria as their female lead opposite Tiger Shroff in the second instalment of the successful action franchise.

Advertisement

Tara is also a part of Producer’s upcoming movie opposite Ahan Shetty. A spokesperson from the production house shares, “Sajid Sir saw the rushes of Tara’s scenes in the Ahan Shetty debut film and was really moved by her brilliant performance. She is a great actress who would be a perfect match for the role in Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff.”

Advertisement

The duo Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff will reunite on screen after two years. Earlier this year, producer Sajid Nadiadwala had announced Heropanti 2, and with the second instalment of the action franchise, Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has planned to take this franchise to the next level in terms of scale, action and all other aspects.

Heropanti 2 will be directed by Ahmed Khan who has earlier directed Baaghi 2 & Baaghi 3 from the Baaghi franchise.

The first instalment Heropanti worked wonders at the box office, and Tiger’s performance was the highlight of the movie. Fans had loved Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroffs’s chemistry too and now with high octane action and under Sajid Nadiadwala’s guidance, Heropanti 2 will surely be making new records.

Must Read: Harshvardhan Rane BLAMES His ‘DNA & Wiring’ For His Split With Ex-Girlfriend Kim Sharma, Read On

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube