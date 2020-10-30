The Sushant Singh Rajput, death case may finally have taken a back seat. The chaos and drama that went on for more than three months have come to rest. Although it has not completely ended. NCB had arrested Rhea Chakraborty and held under judicial custody for almost a month.

Rhea is now out on bail. In a significant development of the ongoing trial, as the Supreme Court made a landmark judgement, The Jalebi actor’s lawyer has reacted to it. Continue reading further to know more.

In a statement, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, “The Judgement rendered by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in respect of Section 67 of the NDPS Act is a Landmark pronouncement. A large number of people have been incarcerated and punished on the basis of statements forcibly extracted by using third degree, coercion and threats to innocent individuals violating their Fundamental Rights in the last 35 years.” Rhea’s lawyer welcomed the Judgement passed by the Supreme Court and called it a ‘Landmark pronouncement.’ He explained how there are many who have been punished on the basis of statements extracted from the accused, using the third degree.

Talking about the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Rhea Chakraborty‘s lawyer Maneshinde added, “Even in the case of all accused in the SSR Drugs Angle case, there’s hardly any recovery and independent evidence to charge them of serious offences. They are languishing in custody on the basis of inadmissible statements. In view of this Judgement rendered by Justice Rohinton Nariman and Navin Sinha, a large number of accused will see the light of the day.”

Rhea‘s lawyer said that with the landmark judgement of the Supreme Court, many accused who were charged with serious offences, on the basis of their statements taken during custody will see the light of the day. He continued, “Similarly, Justice Nariman had rendered a judgement under PMLA in respect of section 45, which paved the way for a large number of people languishing in custody illegally were released on bail.”

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer praised the Supreme Court judges for their Judgement and said that they will come by those fighting for Human Rights and downtrodden people’ languishing in our overcrowded ill-maintained jails’. Maneshinde concluded and said, “Rhea Chakraborty’s case has lost total steam in the merits of the allegations by virtue of this Judgement.”

