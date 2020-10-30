Actress Dia Mirza on Thursday walked down memory lane and shared a picture from her childhood days.

In the image, Dia is seen wearing salwar kameez. Along with the snapshot, she shared an important lesson she would like to give to her “younger self”.

“What would I say to my younger self? The Universe’s timing is always perfect, even if we don’t know it at the time,” Dia Mirza captioned the post, which she tagged as #ThrowbackThursday.

Netizens, including several Bollywood colleagues, loved Dia Mirza’s throwback picture.

“Adorable Dee,” Malaika Arora commented.

“So cute,” Neelam Kothari Soni wrote.

Dia Mirza along with Sonu Sood will be seen co-hosting a three-part documentary, “Bharat Ke Mahaveer”, which will showcase people who exhibited remarkable kindness during the Covid crisis.

Meanwhile, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein released 19 years ago on this day and lead actress of the film, Dia Mirza, recalled what she says was a beautiful journey of love.

Taking to Instagram, Dia posted a video featuring scenes from the romantic film, which also stars R. Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan.

Dia Mirza captioned it: “This one is very close to my heart. I was all of 19 and this was my first movie. Celebrating this beautiful journey of love. Love for storytelling, love for cinema. And your love for this movie. #19YearsOfRHTDM #RHTDM.”

The songs of film such as “Zara zara”, “Sach keh raha hai” and “Dil ko tumse” became popular upon release.

Recently, Madhavan noted how, despite faring below expectation upon release, the film has gone on to acquire an iconic stature over time.

“When the film released, it was a flop. They called it a disaster. But after it got out from the theatres it slowly became iconic in nature. Now, everybody is putting the songs up, of them singing and dancing to it,” Madhavan told IANS a while back.

