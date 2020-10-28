Rhea Chakraborty Requests Bombay High Court To Not Dismiss Case Against Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sisters

Rhea Chakraborty has been at the centre of the investigation that begun post-Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise. Earlier this month she was granted bail by the authorities. As per the recent updates, Rhea has now moved to the Bombay High Court, to request them not to quash the case against Sushant’s sister Priyanka and Meetu. They have been accused of procuring banned medicines under NCB for Sushant. Read on to know more details about the same.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Meetu both ahs requested the Bombay High Court to dismiss the case against them and not take it ahead and to stop the CBI from taking action against them. Rhea is apposing the same appeal by the two and wants the court to interrogate the case.

Going by the Bollywood Hungama Report, Rhea Chakraborty in her petition wrote that six days before Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Priyanka and Meetu brought medicines for the actor that are banned under Narcotics and Psychotropic Substance. As per the WhatsApp chats between Sushant and Priyanka, she advised the last actor to take Librium, Mexito and Lonazep.

The above mentions medicines are prescribed to the people fighting with depression and anxiety. As per Rhea Chakraborty’s petition, Dr Tarun Kumar has prescribed Sushant Singh Rajput medicines without any knowledge about his condition and also mental health. Rhea is now requesting the Bombay High Court to not dismiss the case against his sisters.

As per the report, an excerpt from Rhea Chakraborty’s petition reads, “It is unfathomable that a Medical Practitioner would treat a patient with severe anxiety and other mental health issues without any consultation.”

The case has already been put up for a hearing. A Division Bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik will hear the case on November 4, 2020.

Meanwhile, the NCB continues to burst the drug nexus in Bollywood. Yesterday there were reports that the agency has found links between Karishma Prakash and the peddlers. They have summoned Prakash for further inquiry.

