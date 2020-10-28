Amitabh Bachchan’s Grandson Agastya Nanda Makes His Instagram Debut; Alia Bhatt & Suhana Khan Have The Quirkiest Reactions

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda made his Instagram debut a while ago and have already crossed over 47k followers on the social media platform. The 19-year-old shared some cool illustrations with pictures while making a debut and his creativity has left us all stunned.

A while ago, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan made her Instagram account public and has over one million followers on Instagram already.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram Agastya Nanda wrote, “I believe in the hustle, I don’t f**k with luck” to which his sister Navya Naveli Nanda replied, “Pls explain”. Alia Bhatt was also a sport and replying to Navya’s comment, she asked Agastya, “@navyananda hahaha exactly PLS explain your actions”.

Why does it remind us of Phoebe Buffay’s ‘They don’t know that we know they know we know!’ from Friends. Haha! Agastya Nanda shared yet another picture of himself and Suhana Khan commented, “unfollowing”.

That’s what friends are for, isn’t it?

Mamu, Abhishek Bachchan is also following Agastya on Instagram and have liked all his posts. Ananya Panday is following the new Insta debutant and has liked all his posts too.

Although, Agastya has made the comments limited and only his friends and followers can comment on his posts.

Meanwhile, his mother and Amitabh’s daughter Shweta Bachchan is also quite active on Instagram and a while ago, supporting Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, she shared a picture on her social media platform that read, “Roses are red, Violets are blue, Let’s smash the patriarchy, Me and you’.

After Jaya Bachchan’s speech from Rajya Sabha went viral, netizens trolled Shweta and her drunk video was doing the rounds on social media. It was being said that Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter is intoxicated in the video.

Shweta Bachchan was accompanied by her sister in law Natasha Nanda and Zoya Akhtar in the video. They could be seen coming out of the party venue. Dressed in a sideways revealing top and denim, one thing constantly noticeable is that her friends kept holding her hands.

