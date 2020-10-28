Bigg Boss 14 makers seem to have put a lot of thoughts before finalizing the contestants of this year. Starting from Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan to Rubina Dilaik – each of these contestants are spicy in themselves. But it seems Pavitra Punia has decided to be the ‘queen’ of them all. The proof of it remains her unbelievable question to Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif.

Advertisement

Just before entering the house, Pavitra was indulged in giving a lot of masala already. The beauty gave a couple of interviews. Eyebrows are now raised as one of her statement on the Bharat actress is now going viral.

Advertisement

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Pavitra Punia was asked about questions that she would like to ask some of the celebrities. Amongst others, when asked about Katrina Kaif, she replied, “Why didn’t you learn acting?” Well, that is one hell of a shocking statement and we wonder what Katrina has to say about it.

That wasn’t it, Pavitra Punia even slammed Shehnaaz Gill. When asked about the Punjabi singer, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant answered, “Itna over karne ki kya zaroorat hai? (Why do you overact?) Control your emotions.”

But she did have a sweet answer for at least Diljit Dosanjh. “Itna sundar kaise ga lete ho (how do you sing so beautifully)?” questioned the actress.

Meanwhile, Pavitra had lately been creating a lot of noise over her past relationships with Pratik Sehajpal and Paras Chhabra.

Both the exes even came in front of the cameras and slammed Punia with their own issues in the relationship. Pratik Sehajpal was even rumoured to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house as a wild card contestant, but that did not happen.

Pratik in a recent interview had claimed that Pavitra was way too possessive and she even fought with him over being offered a bold role. The Splitsvilla contestant ended up rejecting the role in order to avoid issues, but the fights continued irrespective.

Furthermore, Pratik Sehajpal had also revealed that Pavitra Punia ghosted him. He kept calling him after a point but she avoided all his calls.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta Shares BTS Pics From India’s Best Dancer & Truly, She’s A Born Diva!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube