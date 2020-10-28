A few days ago, the makers dropped the trailer of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the comedy-drama stars Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Vijay Raaz. The trailer received a great response from the audience.

Everyone is curious to see the peculiar casting of Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh together. The trailer hinted at what dhamaka one would expect from the duo. Koimoi spoke to director Abhishek Sharma and we asked him about the film’s idea and the boycott culture or trend that’s going on social media.

When asked how did he come up with an idea of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, The Zoya Factor director said, “The idea came Zee. It’s not my story, it’s their story by Shokhi Banerjee. Then we also got Rohan Shankar to write it. I love the idea. People are getting excited about the concept after watching the trailer. I also got excited after listening to the idea. I got to do a good family comedy after a long time. So, I went for it.”

From the past few months, some people are targetting the Bollywood industry. There have been trends where they have cancelled several actors and directors and decided to boycott several movies and shows. The latest one that is top in the boycott list is Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s Laxmmi Bomb. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi and Vijay Varma’s Mirzapur 2 was also being boycotted by some people on Twitter.

When we asked Abhishek Sharma what does he have to say about this boycott trend targetted at Bollywood, he answered, “I am not on social media so I’m not aware of this negativity that might be there on the social media platform. I think it’s a human emotion. People are reacting in a certain way. They might be feeling something. Luckily, people have loved Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari trailer and I see a positive trend. I’m sure with time and once more movies release and people will watch them, I’m sure there will be positivity. We are here to entertain people. That’s all we want to do. I’m hoping that the trend of entertaining them continues. As far as our film is concerned, people loved the trailer and I feel happy about it.”

Meanwhile, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is slated to release on November 13, 2020.

