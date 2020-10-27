Kapil Sharma Is Jealous Of Akshay Kumar, Watch As The Comedian Reveals Himself

Laxmmi Bomb is just a few days away from its digital release now and fans of Akshay Kumar are dying to see him in the character of Laxmmi. The film is gaining more buzz with each passing day, and why not? Akshay Kumar will be coming back to screens, even though small after a long time.

Recently Akshay Kumar along with Kiara Advani appeared on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Laxmmi Bomb. For the superstar, TKSS is like another home where he visits at least 3-4 times every year. This time again as he appeared on the show, both Kapil and he had great fun.

Kapil Sharma, in fact, revealed that he once felt jealous of Akshay Kumar. In a recently released promo of the upcoming episode of TKSS, the comedian tells Kiara, “Akshay paaji did one ad and seeing that I was a bit jealous.” Akshay laughs after hearing this and says, “Yes, because Kapil was the brand ambassador of the brand before me.”

Akshay further adds, “The amount of money Kapil makes on The Kapil Sharma Show, no one does. I once went to his house. Even I don’t have a house as big as his.” Watch the full promo below:

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmmi Bomb is the Hindi remake of Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana. The film is slated to release on November 9.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma recently said that he does not pay much attention to trolls because he believes in making the world a better place with his jokes.

Recently, #BoycottKapilSharmaShow trended on Twitter as netizens were not too thrilled about one of the show’s segments featuring Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek.

A while ago, a netizen attacked Kapil on Twitter for not putting up anything regarding the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Though he shut down the troll in his own style, it’s not always that you see him reacting to all the negative comments coming his way.

Asked how he deals with trolls, Kapil told IANS: “My sole focus is to provide non-stop laughter to all my fans and I believe in making world a better and light place with my jokes. I don’t pay much attention to trolls.”

In fact, he is currently enjoying his current phase. Last year, he became a dad and now he is associated with a show for kids.

“I am extremely blessed. Each day offers something new. Even before parenthood, I always wished to do something for kids. Hence, you could see the kid avatar on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. But yes, I will try and do more for kids, and ‘The Honey Bunny Show With Kapil Sharma’ is a good start,” he said.

