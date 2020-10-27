Laxmmi Bomb EXCLUSIVE! Tarun Arora On The Controversies Around The Film: “We Are Not Even Preaching"

Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb has become one of the most awaited films for the longest time. While the film inches closer to its release with each passing day, Tarun Arora who plays the antagonist in the movie joined Koimoi for an exclusive conversation. The actor spoke about working on the film, the controversies that have surrounded it and also what he expects with this character.

Tarun, popularly known for his South projects and his character Anshuman in Jab We Met, says did not have to do much to prepare for his part.

When asked what went into making the character, Tarun Arora said, “Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of a Tamil film, so for me only thing I could do is watch the Tamil film and kind of bring my own character to it. There wasn’t something which the movie required other than what it was made from. Only thing I could do was bring my personality and better the character from what I watched.”

Later Tarun Arora spoke about the controversies that have surrounded Laxmmi Bomb. While he agrees that people are bound to have opinions, he says the film was never made with an intention to offend anyone.

Tarun Arora said, “Yes, the film is surrounded with controversies, fair enough, people have their opinions. But the movie was made as an entertainer, keeping in mind not to hurt anybody’s sentiments. People have worked hard, it takes a lot to make a good film. We are not even preaching in the movie, it’s just a horror-comedy. Especially in the times of COVID-19, it is going to entertain you for 2 and a half hour. I think people should just appreciate that.”

In the course of the conversation, Tarun Arora also spoke about shifting his base to the South. The actor has created a niche for himself and has starred in various hit projects.

He said, “It wasn’t a conscious effort that I moved to South. It happened that I started getting much better characters, much more stronger there. A Tamil movie led to Telugu, Telugu led to Malayalam. It’s been a great experience working in the South.”

Tarun Arora added, “ an actor you need to broaden your horizon, and it totally gave me a new perspective about films. Laxmmi Bomb happened to me because of South films. It was a great project to be a part of so I thought why not.”

“Yes, with Laxmmi Bomb, definitely I am looking for visibility. I want people to see me other than Anshuman (Jab We Met). It was a great project, amazing star cast and an amazing filmmaker like Lawrence sir (Raghava Lawrence). I feel very positive about the film.”

Laxmmi Bomb also stars Kiara Advani and is set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 9.

