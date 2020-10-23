Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar TEASES Fans With Another Surprise!

Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb is highly anticipated releases of 2020 and fans are eagerly waiting to see the actor in a never-seen-before avatar. The horror-comedy is slated to arrive on 9th November, but before that Khiladi Kumar is bringing a treat for his fans.

Advertisement

Akshay is leaving no stone unturned to take the hype to one level up and for the same, he has now teased fans with an amusing video. The video features Akshay surprising Maniesh Paul by appearing out of nowhere. After having a chat with the popular host, Akshay disappears, thus leaving him shocked. This funny yet scary clip teases about an upcoming behind the scenes video of the film, which will be out tomorrow.

Advertisement

Captioning the video, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Maniesh… itna confuse hone ki baat hi nahi hai. Tu mujhse hi baat kar raha tha….ya shayad koi aur bhi tha wahan? Kal pata chalega..stay tuned!”

Take a look Akshay Kumar’s video below:

Maniesh… itna confuse hone ki baat hi nahi hai. Tu mujhse hi baat kar raha tha….ya shayad koi aur bhi tha wahan?

Kal pata chalega..stay tuned! #LaxmmiBomb #FoxStarStudios #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWali!💥 @ManishPaul03 pic.twitter.com/z7R69d1g5L — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 23, 2020

It seems the video will be about the visual effects done for Laxmmi Bomb. Are you excited?

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is creating a storm with the release of her latest song Burj Khalifa from Laxmmi Bomb. The young actress enjoyed trending at #1 on Twitter upon the song’s release. Also, the song trended at the first spot on YouTube. After the success of Chandigarh Mein, now Kiara and Akshay Kumar have recreated the same chartbuster magic with Burj Khalifa.

Last year’s blockbuster film, Good Newwz, witnessed Akshay, Kiara and Diljit Dosanjh grooving to the peppy beats of Chandigarh Mein. Now the Laxmmi Bomb duo is rocking yet again to the foot-tapping music of Burj Khalifa. In just a few hours, Burj Khalifa won the hearts of the audience. It’s being touted as the party anthem of the year.

Featuring the crackling chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, the song is high on glam quotient with dazzling looks of Kiara and dapper avatar of Akshay.

Social media is ablaze with an appreciation for the diverse and distinct fashion choices of the stylish star Kiara. The actress who sports multiple looks has impressed the fashion police with her every choice.

Must Read: Kiara Advani On Kabir Singh: “Was Aware That Backlash Would Come”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube