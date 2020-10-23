Sanjay Leela Bhansali Didn’t Join Lawsuit Against Media Trials For THIS Reason?

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise, we witnessed several media trials against Bollywood. While CBI investigation is on in the late actor’s case, NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) is busy in the drug angle. We saw how Rhea Chakraborty was sent to custody on drugs procuring charges and celebs like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and others being interrogated by the agency. Owing to the same, news channels slammed the industry post which the team of production companies filed a lawsuit against them for defaming Bollywood. While almost all big production houses showed solidarity with a lawsuit, Sanjay Leela Bhansali wasn’t seen in the picture.

Advertisement

We saw productions companies of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and others coming together for filing a lawsuit. As many as 34 production houses of Bollywood have come together against the toxic media trials by news channels. Surprisingly, Bhansali, who runs one of the most prestigious production company ‘SLB Productions’, seemed missing in the entire row and now, the reason behind it is out.

Advertisement

As per Bollywood Hungama, it is learnt that Sanjay Leela Bhansali wasn’t approached for a lawsuit and even the filmmaker don’t have enough time, as he is busy working on Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. But contrary to his less active participation, Bhansali is very much with the stand of the industry.

“No one approached Sanjay Leela Bhansali to be part of the lawsuit. He has been shooting nights and sleeping during the daytime. Apparently, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur did try to get in touch with SLB. But he couldn’t get through,” as quoted by a source.

Meanwhile, in its plea, Bollywood has mentioned, “The Plaintiffs are not seeking a blanket gag order against media reportage of the investigation in the cases relating to the death of Mr. Sushant Singh Rajput or of FIRs No. 15 and 16/2020 filed by the NCB, Mumbai. The Plaintiffs are merely seeking a perpetual and mandatory injunction against the Defendants from carrying on reportage and publication of material that violates applicable laws.”

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia Tagged As Dolly Bindra Part 2 After Her Fight With Eijaz Khan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube