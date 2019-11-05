Siddharth Roy Kapur: “Shiamak Davar Revolutionized Western Dancing In India”

Bollywood producer Siddharth Roy Kapur is collaborating with leading choreographer Shiamak Davar in the forthcoming Netflix film named “Yeh Ballet“. He has praised Shiamak saying that the choreographer revolutionised Western dancing in India.

Kapur was interacting with the media at dance choreographer Shiamak’s contemporary dance show “Selcouth”, along with Ranveer Singh and Dhvani Bhanushali.

“I have seen this show before and I am so excited to watch it again. I think Shiamak has done an incredible job, and it is one of the spectacular dance shows I have ever seen in our country,” said Kapur, talking about “Selcouth” on Sunday in Mumbai.

Kapur added: “Shiamak always surprises you as an audience. He is just so incredible the way he choreographs dance. We all have grown up watching his dance. He is such a wonderful artist. He revolutionized Western dancing in India.”

His production house Roy Kapur Films will collaborate with Netflix for forthcoming dance musical drama, “Yeh Ballet“.

“Yeh Ballet“, directed by the writer of “Salaam Bombay“, Sooni Taraporevala, tells the story of two boys from low-income families who discover ballet, and through it they find a way to escape their challenging circumstances.

“Our project ‘Yeh Ballet’ will stream on Netflix directly. Shiamak has actually choreographed a lot of dance numbers in it. There will be all kinds of dance forms in the film. There is ballet of course but then contemporary, jazz, hip-hop and other dance forms are also a part of the film. So, I am looking forward to the release of that film,” said Kapur.

The film has Achintya Bose, Manish Chauhan, Julian Sands and Jim Sarbh in leading roles.

Mayur Puri, writer of the the first two “ABCD” films, has penned the dialogues and the music is by Sachin-Jigar. While Shiamak Davar is in charge of overall choreography, the ballet sequences are designed by Yehuda Maor and Cindy Jourdain.

