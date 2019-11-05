Pooja Hegde To Reprise Taapsee Pannu’s Role In Telugu Remake Of Pink?

Post success of Thala Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvai, Tamil remake of Bollywood hit Pink, film producer Boney Kapoor is all set to make Telugu remake of the same with power star Pawan Kalyan in lead reprising Amitabh Bachchan’s role. Now the latest is about the role of Taapsee Pannu.

The latest news related to the Telugu remake is, as per reports from telugu360.com, the makers are in talks with gorgeous Pooja Hegde to reprise the role of Taapsee Pannu from the original in the courtroom drama.

The Telugu remake will be helmed by Sriram Venue and will be co-produced by Boney and Dil Raju.

The Telugu version of “Pink” will have dialogues by filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas.

If everything goes as planned, the Telugu remake of “Pink” will go on the floors in December.

Last seen on screen in last year’s Telugu action-drama “Agnyaathavaasi”, Pawan Kalyan returns to acting after a hiatus of a year. He was occupied with his political commitments.

Talking about Pooja, the actress is on cloud nine following back to back success of her last two releases i.e Tollywood action venture Gaddalakonda Ganesh, and Bollywood comedy caper Housefull 4.

The actress is all busy these days with Trivikram’s directorial Ala Vaikunthapurramloo opposite Allu Arjun, and Radha Krishna’s Jaan opposite Prabhas.

