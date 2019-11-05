IFFI 2019: From Sholay To Piku, Head To Goa If You’re A Die Hard Amitabh Bachchan

The International Film Festival Of India is celebrating its 50th year and the runners are leaving no stone unturned to make it bigger and better. After announcing the screening of Oscar-winning classics, the festival will also be screening some of the best works by megastar Amitabh Bachchan including Piku and Deewar, below is everything you need to know.

Amitabh Bachchan fans will be able to watch few of his best films on big screen at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa this year.

A retrospective of films of the recipient of the most prestigious film award of the Country, Dadasaheb Phalke Award is showcased during IFFI. This year at the 50th edition of Asia’s biggest film festival will be showcasing a retrospective of Amitabh Bachchan as he was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award this year that also makes him the 50th recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

While Paa will be the opening film, the other films that are being screened of his are Sholay, Deewar, Black, Piku and Badla.

Meanwhile, Big B will also be present at the opening ceremony alongside South superstar Rajinikanth and music maestro Shankar Ehsaan Loy who will also be performing live.

While the opening ceremony of IFFI will take place with a gala event on 20th November with Karan Johar hosting the event, the retrospective will start on 21st November.

