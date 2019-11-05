Rakul Preet Singh: “I’ve Had No Affairs Because I Think I’ve Been Too Busy Working”

Actress Rakul Preet Singh says love has lost its meaning in today’s time.

“I have had no affairs because I think I’ve been too busy working. I’m single,” Rakul said.

On the qualities she looks for in a man, she said: “Frivolous nai chahiye, thoda sa dimag hona chahiye (I don’t want him to be frivolous, he should have brains), and somebody who has drive in life. I’m somebody who cannot just do relationships for the heck of it. There has to be a meaning to it. Two people have to be compatible. I think somewhere, love has lost its meaning in today’s time. I keep joking that I should have been born during the seventis!”

Questioned if she has “bro-zoned” the film industry, Rakul said: “No! No, please don’t say this! I haven’t. I just become the friend, which is not a good thing. I’m a f*ttu! I can’t tell when someone is flirting, I can’t flirt to save my life! My closest friends flirt for me on the phone! Firstly I rarely know how to flirt, then I’ll get stuck somewhere.”

Will she date an actor? She said: “Ya! I mean it’s not the profession, it’s about the person that you are and if that actor is the same, why not?”

There were some rumours about dating Rana Daggubati. To which Rakul said: “Oh My God! We’re neighbours, not literally but 2 minutes away and we are a closest group of friends with Lakshmi Manchu who is also my best friend and Rana is also one of my closest friends like that you know? He’s been a friend since I started my film journey. When I became friends with him, he was in a relationship so we became friends first and then you are the gang!”

Rakul opened up about her personal life in conversation with Sophie Choudry in an episode of the VOOT show “Work It Up”.

