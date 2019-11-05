Salman Khan’s ‘High On Swag’ Video From The Sets Of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Salman Khan, recently after a lot of shuffles, announced his 2020 Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and left fans excited for the same. The superstar has kick-started the shooting for the same and announced it with a video of his entry on the sets in full swag on day one.

To be directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is a cop drama and will feature Salman in a never seen before avatar. The actor shared a video from the first day of the shoot and wrote, “#RadheEid2020 . . . Day 1.”

In the video, Salman can be seen walking in slow motion on the sets for the first day. The video gets doubly styled because of the thumping background score. The actor in all his swagger can be seen playing with his jacket, while everyone around is stunned by his charm.

Radhe also stars Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in pivotal parts. However, Salman and Prabhudeva are collaborating for the third time. The two came together back in 2009 for the hits film Wanted.

Earlier last week the actor had announced the commencement of the shoot and shared a picture of the complete team on his social media front.

Salman is gearing for the release of Dabangg 3, which is also directed by Prabhudeva and stars Kiccha Sudeep, Sonakshi Sinha and debutant Sai Manjarekar. The film is the third installment in Salman’s Dabangg franchise and is set to hit the screens on December 20 this year.

