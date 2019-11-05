Shah Rukh Khan Feels Happy About Getting Older But ‘God, We Had A Deal!’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has thanked his fans for making his 54th birthday memorable and feels that he must be the only person in the world who feels happy getting older.

“And a very heartfelt Thank you to everyone who is reading this. Every year I feel that this is the most memorable birthday celebrations and every next year all your love makes it bigger and more memorable. I must be the only person in the world who feels happy getting older! Love you all,” Shah Rukh tweeted.

SRK turned 54 on November 2.

On the acting front, Shah Rukh was last seen on screen in “Zero“, which also featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. There was speculation that he might announce his next film on the day. However, nothing happened, leaving the fans disappointed.

“I know a lot of people were writing on social media and media people keep speculating that I am announcing a film on my birthday, but the beauty of my films because of all you is. The day it will be announced will be our birthday.

“We have celebrated like that. More than that, I think I owe it to you. When I make a good film then, you feel really happy and when I make a bad film, you feel really sad. I understand and respect that. I never intentionally try to make a bad film but it just happens. Similarly, I never try to make a good film, it just happens,” said the actor, addressing fans at his birthday celebrations in Mumbai on Saturday.

Shah Rukh Khan’s last few films such as “Fan”, “Raees”, “Jab Harry Met Sejal” and “Zero” performed below expectation.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!