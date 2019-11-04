Prabhas starrer Saaho was a massive superhit while his dear friends Ram Charan’s film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy hit rock bottom. Ram Charan was quite disappointed by the response that his film got and has been very careful in investing in any project ever since. But now, it looks like Prabhas is coming to his rescue.

According to the buzz, it is said that Ram Charan is now all set to produce Prabhas’s film with ace filmmaker Koratala Siva. It is said that Prabhas and Koratala Siva’s new flick might prove to be a money-minter, which suggests that the producer is making a wise move by producing the film.

For the uninitiated, Prabhas and Ram Charan share very good compatibility and have enormous respect for each other. He was one of the first stars to praise Prabhas’ Baahubali 2. “Our Darling was outstanding as Baahubali. powerful look and exhilarating performance. My Dear friend Rana, at his evil best – he did a fabulous job both ages. Anushka, Tamana, Ramakrishna Garu and Sathyaraj Garu arrest you with their performances,” said Ram Charan on Facebook.

Apart from this, Darling will soon be returning to work on the eagerly awaited Prabhas 20, rumoured to be titled ‘Jaan’. The film is directed by Radha Krishna and it stars Tulu girl Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The film is anticipated to release sometime in 2020.

On the other hand, Ram Charan will next be seen in filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The film is touted to be bigger than the Baahubali series and it stars Jr NTR as the parallel lead. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn too are a part of the cast.

