Tapsee Pannu is one actress whose simplicity is what attracts her fans. She was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh opposite Bhumi Pednekar and film did fairly well at the box office. Her performance was appreciated by almost everyone and she owned the screen as usual.

Taapsee Pannu glowing and healthy skin always makes her fans wonder what all products does she use to keep such radiant skin. The Manmarziyaan actress reveals that she never forgets to wash her face and then moisturise it. Taapsee Pannu always removes her makeup before going to bed and drinks plenty of water to keep herself hydrated.

Taapsee Pannu prefers at least eight hours of sleep because adequate sleep makes you look confident and beautiful inside out. She swears by a homemade face pack also which consist of milk cream (malai), yogurt and gram flour (besan) to keep her skin glowing.

She used to be a big-time foodie but after moving to Mumbai, she stopped having junk food. She told Hindustan Times, “Mein weight reduce kar payi kyunki mein Delhi se bahar nikal gai thi. Mein Dilli mein rehti to nahi kar pati. I literally stopped eating a lot of unhealthy food because I am out of Delhi. It doesn’t taste the same and wasn’t worth so much calories, that’s the smile logic. I don’t eat chole bhature outside Delhi. I don’t like it. I haven’t gol-gappe outside, its not worth it,”

Taapsee’s next titled Thappad is an Anubhav Sinha directorial and is based on a female-oriented subject. The film defies narratives typecasting women. The movie will have Arjun Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles.

Now, if you need healthy glowing skin like Taapse here’s your what all you need!

