Here Is Why Aamir Khan Didn’t Want To Do A Film With Salman Khan Post Andaz Apna Apna

Andaz Apna Apna starring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor completes 25 years today. The film was a cult hit when it was released and later gained popularity as cable TV grew in India.

Today we have a fun trivia to share about the movie with you all. Salman’s late comings are nothing new to the industry but what’s surprising is that he used to come late to the sets even back then. On the other hand, there was Aamir who is known for his perfection in the industry. He was so upset with Salman’s late comings that he decided that he’ll never do a film with this superstar.

Andaz Apna Apna is one of the most popular classic cult-movies on IMDB. Another thing that you do not know about the film is that it took Rajkumar Santoshi 3 years to complete the film as Raveena, Karisma and Salman were very popular and was occupied with lots of work simultaneously.

Currently, Salman is busy promoting his film Dabangg 3 starring Sonakshi Sinha. He recently announced his Eid 2020 release – Radhe as well. As for Aamir, he will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which is a remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

