Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar’s Son Gautam Makes Them Proud By Winning The Best Delegate Trophy At MUN

It’s a proud moment for Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar as parents, as their son Gautam, was yesterday awarded with Best Delegate Trophy at the Model United Nations (MUN).

The proud mother took on Instagram to congratulate Gautam and to share the exciting news with her fans and followers. Namrata along with a picture wrote a caption that read: “Congratulations my son !! For winning the “best delegate ‘at the MUN!!and to his best friend sri yashas for winning high commendation 👏👏👏👏so so proud ❤️❤️❤️of u both 🤗🤗🤗🤗”

Talking about the picture, one gets to see Gautam dressed up according to the occasion . He can be seen donning a black jacket, red shirt teamed with a tie, black pant and a pair of formal shoes. Gautam can be seen holding the prestigious trophy tightly in his left hand as he poses in style with a smile for the camera.

Mahesh and Namrata have always been doting parents to their children Gautam and Sitara. No matter how busy Mahesh and Namrata are with their professional lives, they always make sure to take some quality time out to spend with their children during their school holidays and vacation period.

It was just last month when the vacation pictures of Bharat Ane Nenu actor and his family from Italy were trending all over social media as they had gone for a small break over there.

Talking about Mahesh’s next film, the Telugu superstar is all busy with final portions of Sarileru Neekkevvaru which is being helmed by Anil Ravipudi.

The film will hit big screens on 12th January on the occasion of Makar Sankranthi.

