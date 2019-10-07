Sarileru Neekkevvaru Poster: Mahesh Babu’s Dusshera Treat For His Fans

Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu few minutes back took his twitter account to share a brand new poster from his upcoming release Sarileru Neekkevvaru.

The actor along with the poster wished his fans and followers on Occasion of Dusshera in advance. As the Superstar tweeted: “Destroy the evil…Celebrate Vijaya Dashami with pride!” #HappyDussehra #SarileruNeekevvaru

Talking about the poster, the actor can seen donned in a black shirt and army pant with intense look in his eyes and an axe in his hand. From the looks of it, It does seem that the actor is all set to kick some ass.

Talking about Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh in the film will be seen playing role of an army officer named Ajay Krishna.

The actor who has been busy from past number of weeks filming important sequences of the film is currently on a vacation with his family. If reports are to be believed 70 percent of the shooting of the film has been completed.The shoot for remaining parts of the film will commence once the actor returns from vacation.

The film has Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna in lead opposite Mahesh, along with Prakash Raj, Vijayashanti, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde and others.

The Mahesh Babu starrer is being directed by Anil Ravipudi, and it is jointly produced by AK Entertainments, GMB Entertainments, and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Sarileru Neekkevvaru is slated for release early next year in the month of January on occasion of Makar Sankranthi.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!