VIDEO: Sherlyn Chopra Dons Her Usual Bold & Sensuous Avatar For Her Upcoming Short Film ‘The Last Wish’

The sensual Sherlyn Chopra who has been in the headlines for her bold avatar and her daring attitude has come up with the story of her life.

Sherlyn Chopra who was last seen in her self created song ‘Kataar’ where she boldly opened up about herself and sung about women empowerment. Now it’s time to show what Sherlyn Chopra in real life is and what she’s faced in love. So Sherlyn Chopra is coming up with ‘The Last Wish’ which is a short film on her love life which turned out to be lust life.

Sherlyn who trusted the most, but In return what she got was heartbreaking, she has released a teaser speaking a fact where she was asked to do nude catwalk, but she kept herself strong and gave up on love which had turned into lust and now the one she loved is on his knees working for her. It’s Sherlyn’s efforts and self-respect that didn’t make her do anything wrong. She is bold to face the world and be what she is.

Apart from Kataar Sherlyn was also seen in movies like ‘Kamasutra‘, ‘Wajah Tum Ho‘, ‘Hadippa‘, and many more. ‘The Last Wish’ is all about Sherlyn’s life and journey which will be shortly portrayed as a documentary and will be launched in December on ‘The Sherlyn Chopra App’.

Teaser link :



