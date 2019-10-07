Kajol In This Mesmerising Yellow Saree Just Proved ‘Simple Is Classic’

There have been ample instances when Kajol has faced backlash with her fashion choices but her style of donning Indians has been winning our hearts for years now. And it was only recently that Kajol’s look had us drooling all over her.

Donning a simple yet classic silk saree by RAW MANGO, Kajol looked nothing less than a diva keeping her draping style traditional unlike most of her contemporaries who opt for a modern twist. The Gupt actress styled it up with a floral arrangement on her hair and desi jhumkas to complete her look!

Kajol’s hair was a simple low bun adorned with white flowers. She further kept it traditional and opted for classic kohl clad eyes, neutral-toned lips and a bindi. Letting the saree flow in a natural way on one hand and held a beautiful white potli purse in another to complement her look.

While we are in absolute love for Kajol’s look do let us know what do you think for her traditional look?

