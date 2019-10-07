Joker: When Moviegoers Had To Leave Theatre Because A Man Spat On Other Patrons & Cheered Up For Onscreen Killings

Joker released in the world recently as the latest big Hollywood film and immediately caught the fancy of everyone. The film with its unusual and dark take on mental sickness is leaving the audience terrified as well as impressed.

There was a strong debate around the content of the film ever since the release of the trailer, but it’s just now that it has started showing its impact.

An incident happened in a New York theatre screening Joker recently and it has left everyone shocked. According to reports, a man started behaving weirdly in the theater as he started spitting over other movie watchers and laughed out loud while the movie was being played. His weird behaviour also included cheering up loud when someone in the film was killed by Joker played by Joaquin Phoenix.

Reportedly, the man with his behaviour left the people so scared that they had to leave the theater. A Twitter user named, Nathanael Hood who witnessed the incident live talked about it on the microblogging site.

Sharing his picture, he wrote, “This is the guy who spent our entire screening of JOKER in NYC spitting at people and clapping whenever Joker killed somebody. Security escorted him out after a third of the audience fled the theater out of fear that he’d start hurting people.”

In another tweet, he shared a selfie with the guy who calmly confronted the alleged. Along with the selfie, he wrote, “This is the guy who calmly confronted the guy and deescalated the situation until security came. Coming out everybody was shaking his hand and calling him a hero. I asked for his name and he said “V for Vegas.” Not all heroes wear capes, folks.”

He concluded by writing, “So yeah, JOKER may be a dangerous movie. But is it a threat? Not as long as we got V for Vegas’s in this world.”

