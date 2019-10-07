Trishala Dutt Pens Down An Emotional Message On Her Late Boyfriend’s Birth Anniversary

This year has been hard for Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt. Earlier this year Trishala lost her boyfriend and has been sharing her emotional write-ups through her social media handle.

Today, on the occasion of his birth anniversary, Trishala shared a picture with him and captioned it as, “Not a day, not a second, not a moment goes by where I don’t think about you. Happy Birthday Rest In Paradise. I love you. Love, Bella Mia.” Trishala’s boyfriend met with a car accident and passed away post the incident. Check out the post:

After his sudden demise, Trishala on July 4 wrote on Instagram, “My heart is broken. Thank you for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have met you and beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again.”

Further in a Q&A session on Instagram when she was asked who helped you in her worst time, she posted a beautiful picture as an answer. She shared a picture of the three most important people in her life, she said it was her maternal grandparents and Richa Sharma’s sister Enna. She also revealed how they helped her get through difficult times.

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt’s eldest daughter with his late ex-wife, Richa Sharma. She lives in New York with her grandparents and has majored in Psychology.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!