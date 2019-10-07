EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra Or Nick Jonas – Who Apologizes First Post A Fight?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was in India for a while now, and we couldn’t be happier to have our desi girl back in B’Town! The actress was busy promoting her upcoming movie, The Sky Is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. But what’s grabbing our eyeballs is her personal relationship with Nick Jonas and she’s spilling beans all about it.

Koimoi met Priyanka Chopra for an exclusive conversation while she was promoting her movie. We asked her about her relationship with Nick and who apologizes first post a fight. To this, PeeCee had a super mature reply as she revealed, “We’re very logical, we’re not like ‘Oh god, kisiko sorry bolna hai.. aise drama nahi hai humari life me. Humlog baithke baat kar lete hai, we admit if one person is wrong.”

She further said, “It’s easy for us to say sorry. It’s not a difficult thing.. it’s not a big deal and I feel like that’s something great to have in a relationship where it’s not a big deal to say ‘I’m sorry’ if I messed up, you know.”

Well, that’s clearly the ideal couple goals that each of us are seeking!

Check out the full video below for Priyanka Chopra’s response:

Moreover, while talking about The Sky Is Pink, the actress described her journey as ‘fulfilling’ and revealed that she was overwhelmed about the response the team received at TIFF 2019. For the unversed, TSIP was premiered at this year’s TIFF and there was a 4-minute long standing ovation along with teary-eyed crowd who were captured sobbing!

The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose, will witness its theatrical release on 11th October 2019.

