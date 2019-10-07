Actor Abhishek Bachchan is currently in Delhi, and he is shooting for his next film at the iconic monument Qutub Minar here. Abhishek on Monday uploaded a few posts on Instagram, sharing the photographs of the Qutub Minar.

Abhishek Bachchan Reminsces Good Old Childhood Days As He Shoots His Next At Qutub Minar

“Getting to visit Qutub Minar as a child was a highlight whenever we visited Delhi. Even after all these years it’s still as beautiful and brilliantly maintained. #AmazingIndia #IncredibleIndia,” he captioned the image.

Srinivas Reddy, who is the head coach of Abhishek’s Jaipur Pink Panthers team, thanked the “Paa” actor for inviting him on the film’s set.

Reddy commented: “Thanks for inviting us for your upcoming movie shooting spot sir. Great feeling.”

Abhishek is reportedly shooting for The Big Bull in the city. His previous films like “Delhi-6” and “Jhoom Barabar Jhoom” were also shot in Delhi.

