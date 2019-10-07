Saif Ali Khan Does Not Want To Join The Director’s Bandwagon!

Saif Ali Khan is currently riding high on the success of his last digital outing, Sacred Games 2. Now, the look and trailer of his next outing, Laal Kaptaan is earning the actor rave reviews. While the actor has had a very successful second innings as an actor, Saif is also turning producer with Jawaani Jaaneman.

The actor was recently asked about his experience as a producer and if he would next venture into directing a film as well and Saif seems to be in a clear space about his decisions saying that he is very happy only acting.

Speaking about the same, Saif has been quoted by Deccan Chronicle saying, “I enjoy being an artist. You will get money no matter what is exciting and interesting, any franchise or film you do, so the box office is the only thing an actor needs to be bothered about. The producer should worry about the box office collections. It’s the job of the producer to be able to judge and now which story will appeal to the audiences. I’m having a good time as an actor and enjoying this phase.”

On taking the director’s chair, the Love Aaj Kal actor said, “There is too much work as a director. And it’s too time-consuming to be sticking stringently to all your commitments. While taking to direction, there is no life and not enough money. Additionally, you are committed to one single project for almost 3 to 4 years, because you also need to be there while the editing and post-production work, etc. I want to be with my family.”

On the professional front, the actor has a very interesting line up of films with Laal Kaptaan, Jawaani Janemaan and also Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside Ajay Devgn.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!