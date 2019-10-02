Laal Kaptaan Trailer Part 3: Saif Ali Khan’s Vengeance Tale Finally Features Sonakshi Sinha But With A Twist!

Ever since the first trailer of Saif Ali Khan starrer Laal Kaptaan has hit the internet world, the audience cannot stop gushing about his new avatar. Essaying the role of a Naga Sadhu in this film, Saif Ali Khan’s character is all about vengeance and bloodshed. The team has been successfully showcasing the narrative on the posters and trailers till now and the final trailer is no less of an exception.

After releasing the first two parts of the trailer recently, the team has revealed the third and the final trailer of the film. The trailer is gripping enough to make you sit on the edge of your seat and Saif’s character developing into a much meaner person in this part of the trailer will keep you excited. The trailer also features the other lead cast in their characters and the video will definitely give you goosebumps.

In the trailer, we see Saif in revenge mode yet again. Sonakshi Sinha features in the video in a veil and asks Saif to kill a person who she wants dead for 20 years. Saif sets on the mission and a few snippets of what happens next are come up next. Deepak Dobriyal, Zoya Hussain, and Manav Vij also feature in the video had their characters look quite intriguing as well. Zoya essays the role of a widow while Deepak essays the role of a tracker. Manav Vij will essay the role of the villain, the guy Saif wants to kill in the story. Check it out right here:

Sonakshi Sinha’s character has been kept a secret by the team until now. She plays a small but important role in the film. The director – Navdeep Singh- revealed that he did not want to talk much about Sonakshi’s role as it would be only fair to see it on the screen. “It is an imperative role. It is a special appearance but very pivotal. At this point, I would like to reveal as little as I can but all I can say it adds a glamour quotient to the film,” said the director.

Directed by Navdeep Singh, Laal Kaptaan is a vengeance thriller, which tells the saga of a Naga Sadhu who is also a bounty hunter. The film is co-produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s banner Colour Yellow Productions. The film will release on October 18.

