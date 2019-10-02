War Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Are India’s Avengers!

War Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff’s action-packed entertainer, War, has initiated its run at the ticket windows today. Even before the release, the craze could clearly be witnessed in terms of its blockbuster advance booking trends which is historic! Now, here’s what the morning occupancy has to suggest about War’s Day 1 at the box office.

The Siddharth Anand directorial has opened on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti which is a National Holiday, and will totally end up in favour of the movie as far as ticket windows being stormed. But the surprising part came in the fact that the movie witnessed a historic 85% occupancy in its morning shows and that’s the kind of craze that was witnessed during Avengers: Endgame. In fact, Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan with around 60% occupancy is way behind!

A storm at the box office was expected considering the theme of the movie where two best dancers and action heroes are pitted against each other, but a craze till this level was highly unexpected! It will be now more exciting to witness the kind and number of records War shatters at the box office starting from its Day 1.

Actor Hrithik Roshan is collaborating with Tiger for the first time in War.

“I think I will miss working with him. It’s been an incredible experience working with him on this film,” he shared about his co-actor.

With Siddharth Anand in the director’s chair, War is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner.

The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor as the female lead.

