War Audience Reaction: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s Show Receives Accolades All Around!

After much anticipation around the ‘Hrithik Roshan VS Tiger Shroff’ angle, finally audiences are getting to witness the magnum opus War at the big screens. The Siddharth Anand directorial has left behind major biggies including Thugs Of Hindostan (which is the highest opener of all time) in terms of its bookings, but how have the reviews been?

War reviews have been bombarded on social media with most fans watching the first-day first show and hailing their favourite actors’ performances. Be it their Greek God Hrithik or Tiger’s kickass action sequences, everything is being apparently hailed in these early reviews coming in!

Check out some of the early reactions of War below:

Mr. GD: #War 1st half done. Hrithik show all the way. Good one till now.

Bollywood Reporter: #War Is UNBEATABLE in all the way it is superb Action / Mystery movie of all time Direction and Story is winner but screenplay bit a slow in 2nd half @iHrithik and @iTIGERSHROFF both are BRILLIANT in Action Stunts All the way they are heart of whole movie .(4/5)

Selva: #war is fantastic… Hrithik show 1st half done

Dr Aamir Ansari: WELCOME TO THE ‘HRITHIK ROSHAN ‘ ERA .. THIS IS INDIA’S ANSWER TO MISSION IMPOSSIBLE @iHrithik takes MASS heroism to another level @iTIGERSHROFF a very brave role to do so early in your career #war is a winner . masses will go crazy .. BLOCKBUSTER

Eshaan Roshan: War simmers before it explodes! An action-packed adventure that delivers exactly what it promises. Super performances and a non stop adrenaline ride makes #War one of the best action movies I’ve watched!

Clearly, Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff show is a blockbuster all the way! Have you watched War yet? If yes, share your reviews with us in the comment section below.

