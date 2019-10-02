The ‘Queen’ of Bollywood is ruling the hearts of the audience with her flamboyant performances. As far as her box office journey is concerned, it’s more like a rollercoaster ride. Take a look at Kangana’s success ratio below.
Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100
Success Ratio- 41.37% (2 + 4 + 3 + 3)/29 x 100
|Total Releases
|Super Hit
|Hit
|Plus
|Average
|Flop
|Losing
|Overseas Hits
|29
|2
|4
|3
|3
|16
|1
|2
|Gangster
|Woh Lamhe
|Life In A Metro
|Shaka Laka Boom Boom
|Fashion
|Raaz: The Mystery Continues
|Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai
|Kites
|Knock Out
|No Problem
|Tanu Weds Manu
|Double Dhamaal
|Game
|Rascals
|Miley Naa Miley Hum
|Tezz
|Shootout At Wadala
|Krrish 3
|Rajjo
|Queen
|Revolver Rani
|Ungli
|Tanu Weds Manu Returns
|I Love NY
|Katti Batti
|Rangoon
|Simran
|Judgementall Hai Kya
|Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi
you are fantastic kangana,with your innocence performance in queen and boldest in revolver rani,makes me your biggest fan .yow will definetly win the maximum awards in 2014.i am little unhappy due to rr failure but its ok and looking forward for your films.
krrish 3 is not a hit,it is a blockbuster movie
Kangna… She is versatile. No any female actress can compete her if she improve her choice in picking the movies i.e not like Rajjo. After watching her Queen & TWMReturns, one can simply say that she is actually Queen of Bollywood.
Tanu weds manu returns in more and more fabulous job.
Its too good in all the way of the movie.
That is block blaster hit its my way of life.
#ROCKS THE KANGANA….
sick and wrong analysis
krissh 3 is a blockbuster
double dhamaal is a superhit
You have wrongly noted Tanu weds manu as superhit , since u only had considered it a HIT in the lBOXOFFICE verdict 2013.!