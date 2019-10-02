The ‘Queen’ of Bollywood is ruling the hearts of the audience with her flamboyant performances. As far as her box office journey is concerned, it’s more like a rollercoaster ride. Take a look at Kangana’s success ratio below.

Box Office - Judgementall Hai Kya - Monday updates

Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100

Success Ratio- 41.37% (2 + 4 + 3 + 3)/29 x 100

Total ReleasesSuper HitHitPlusAverageFlopLosingOverseas Hits
2924331612
GangsterWoh Lamhe
Life In A MetroShaka Laka Boom Boom
Fashion
Raaz: The Mystery Continues
Once Upon A Time In MumbaaiKites
Knock Out
No Problem
Tanu Weds ManuDouble DhamaalGame
Rascals
Miley Naa Miley Hum
Tezz
Shootout At Wadala
Krrish 3RajjoKrrish 3
QueenRevolver Rani
Ungli
Tanu Weds Manu ReturnsI Love NYTanu Weds Manu Returns
Katti Batti
Rangoon
Simran
Judgementall Hai KyaManikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi

6 COMMENTS

  1. you are fantastic kangana,with your innocence performance in queen and boldest in revolver rani,makes me your biggest fan .yow will definetly win the maximum awards in 2014.i am little unhappy due to rr failure but its ok and looking forward for your films.

  3. Kangna… She is versatile. No any female actress can compete her if she improve her choice in picking the movies i.e not like Rajjo. After watching her Queen & TWMReturns, one can simply say that she is actually Queen of Bollywood.

  4. Tanu weds manu returns in more and more fabulous job.
    Its too good in all the way of the movie.
    That is block blaster hit its my way of life.
    #ROCKS THE KANGANA….

  6. You have wrongly noted Tanu weds manu as superhit , since u only had considered it a HIT in the lBOXOFFICE verdict 2013.!

