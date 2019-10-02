War Box office Day 1 Advance Booking: All Set For A Historic Start Across The Country!

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War has finally hit the screens today. Despite clashing with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Joker, the movie is on its way to sweep the holiday of Gandhi Jayanti by a record margin. It is also witnessing one of the best advance bookings ever in the country.

Let’s take a look at major centers of the country and their buzz in advance booking for War:

Mumbai

Mumbai has improved promisingly over last couple of days with around 40-45% shows filling fast. In 4D version, almost 90% shows are running to full occupancy in advance ticket sale.

Delhi-NCR

The capital region is pulling off some historic business with War. Owing to huge fan following of Tiger Shroff in the region and hype for the movie, around 80-85% shows are running almost packhouse in advance booking. Single Screens are showing houseful boards at most of the places. In 4D version around 80% shows are full and 20% are almost full.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru too is on the same lines of Delhi-NCR or marginally better with 85% shows already on filling fast mode (inclusive of houseful boards at many places). It’s 100% full in 4D version. All set for a thunderous start!

Hyderabad

The city of Nawabs is altogether on a different level. It’s the never-seen-before response here with 90-95% shows running to almost full occupancy in advance ticket sale. The same goes for 4D version. BLOCKBUSTER!!!

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Pune is good with 30-35% shows filling fast.

Kolkata is showing amazing trends with 70-75% full to almost full in advance ticket sale.

Chennai too is terrific with 95% running to almost packed houses. There are houseful boards at several places.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!