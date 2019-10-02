Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Box Office Review: Lifetime Business In Hindi Market Will Be In Range Of War’s Opening Day Numbers

Star Cast: Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jagapati , Kichcha Sudeep, Ravi Kishan, Anushka Shetty

Director: Surrender Reddy

Producer: Ram Charan

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Box Office Review: Expectations

Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest superstars in the Telugu industry. As he comes with mega-budget Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which also boasts of other big names in the star cast like Big B, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah Bhatia & others, there are bound to be huge expectations from it.

South Indian films have done very well in the Hindi market up recently, so the makers have given it a release here as well. Though it has managed around 1000 screens only due to competition from big Bollywood release War and Hollywood film Joker.

Overall, Sye Raa.. carries huge expectations at the Box Office but it will face a lot of heat from War especially in Hindi markets.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Box Office Review: Impact

For the fans of Chiranjeevi, Sye Raa is a festival that they won’t miss to celebrate at any cost. I’ll just say that they should go and catch the film asap because it’s going to make them proud.

Coming to the rest of the cinema lovers. We all know that it’s a visual spectacle. Yes it is, but there’s more you are going to enjoy about the film.

The story of the film is set in the time when Britishers started taking over India and focuses on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, his bravery and sacrifices for his country. The way his character has been portrayed, the way the story has been narrated and the whole story itself gives you a high.

The film elevates the sense of patriotism inside your heart by detailing the contributions of this legendary freedom fighter on the big screen. The film is 171 minutes long but not for a moment it makes you feel bored because the drama is gripping and carries a high relatability factor. There are a few scenes that will make you clap especially the fight scene before interval and finale. The war scenes are highly enjoyable and an important scene featuring Tamanaah Bhatia is terrific. The visual value of the film just adds up to the things here and takes the cinematic experience to the next level. The film has been dubbed in Hindi but the dialogues are still impactful.

Chiranjeevi gets into the character of Narasimha Reddy and immortalizes it for the modern generation. His larger than life screen presence justifies the character he plays and he acts very well. He is also very convincing in action scenes. Amitabh Bachchan has a small role but he is good. Tamannaah Bhatia plays her character very well. Nayanthara has got less scope but she’s fine. Kichcha Sudeep is fine. Others are good as well. Surrender Reddy’s direction is excellent.

However, I’ll blame the editor here as he has cut the scenes very abruptly. Just when you start feeling the emotional touch, the scene moves on to another and that’s where the overall impact of the film gets diluted and it misses the chance of being an extraordinary film.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Box Office Review: Prospects

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is likely to take a slow start in Hindi markets but it has everything to trend well. The film after a slow start will get good word of mouth and will sustain with a rock-steady trend. However, there is great competition in the form of this week releases and again The Sky Is Pink next week. So overall, if the opening is somewhere in 2-3 crores range, the film can do a business of 42-47 crores. It has outside chances of hitting 50 also if some unpredictable circumstances help it.

