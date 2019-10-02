Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Movie Review Rating: 2.5/5 Stars (Two and half stars)

Star Cast: Chiranjeevi, Kichcha Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara, Ravi Kishan, Amitabh Bachchan

Director: Surender Reddy

What’s Good: Chiranjeevi proving the term ‘Megastar’ ahead of its name, some exceptionally well-choreographed fighting sequences

What’s Bad: The base on which the entire film stands – script & screenplay and also the dragged duration

Loo Break: It’ll come naturally to you!

Watch or Not?: Watch if you can bear period dramas, filled with patriotism which turns to jingoism after a point of time, for 144 minutes.

Set somewhere around 1857, the story has an emperor in Narasimha Reddy (Chiranjeevi) who rules his district of Uyyalawada. He gets introduced way after a long montage of Rani Laxmi Bai’s motivational speech to her soldiers and how the British took over India. To unite every leader in the state, Narasimha decides to bring them together for a carnival. Makers in India crave for such moments because then they get a chance of adding an unwanted song. After the song and dance, we see jealous rulers Avuku Raju (Sudeep Kichcha) and Ravi Kishan (Basi Reddy) planning to drug the bulls at the event to spoil Narasimha’s party.

After tackling his own people, Narasimha takes the task of facing Britishers to him and decided to form a rebellion. He convinces other rulers to his side and initiates the war with the forced guests. Both of the teams continue to hit & miss each other until they come up with a solution. Now, what happens to the Indians isn’t a spoiler but what was Narasimha’s contributing to it is what the rest of the story is all about.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Movie Review: Script Analysis

This movie has a very important thing to say but fails to do so because of the poor story (Paruchuri Brothers). It had a subject in Chiranjeevi and wanted to cry & smile with him. But, how will we? Despite clocking over two and a half hours, the narrative misses many things to build. It faces a similar problem as Saaho, disruptive editing. Again, it’s A. Sreekar Prasad and again I would blame it on the weak direction.

I can totally get if that’s a certain style in which a certain section of the audience wants to see, go ahead but you can’t keep it continuing throughout the film. Production Design, Cinematography, BGM, all of these things are top-notch. It hits a few targets but misses many, and that’s where is the problem of the film.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Movie Review: Star Performance

Chiranjeevi is a 64-year-old actor holding the charisma to ‘outstyle‘ every other actor in the film, and I’m a hopeless person thinking whether my future self is talking sh*t about me. This man demands the screen presence and he deserves every single second of it. He has the swag to give, an accumulated talent of the dozens of actors around him, a run for their money.

Sudeep, like an obedient student, does what he’s asked for, nothing more, nothing less. He’s used just about right & never goes over the top given the range he had. Jagapathi Babu runs an extra mile when he was required just to walk for a while. He’s just about okay and needed a better character. Nayanthara’s character Siddhamma brings too many emotions at the table, some of them you can gulp in, rest you’ll just have to throw out.

Tamannaah as Lakshmi shares a brilliant scene in the film, apart from that she doesn’t have much to do. Ravi Kishan is not the only actor from the Bollywood quota who’s wasted in the film, Amitabh Bachchan also stars in it.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Movie Review: Direction, Music

Director Surender Reddy proves why everyone can’t be SS Rajamouli. Without drawing any parallels, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy just fails at multiple levels. Surender Reddy gets the vision correct but fails to execute what it was required to fulfill it. A better director could’ve given this movie a different angle, a more meaningful one. The story is covered with a very thick layer of patriotism, but the issue is we all know there’s nothing substantial underneath it.

Julius Packiam does justice to what the movie could’ve been. He uses every stanza of the script to cover it with his impeccable choice of instruments. There are a couple of songs, all of them by Amit Trivedi and none clicks. Though I lost my hopes in the midway, I was craving for a ‘Teri Mitti’ (Kesari) type of song in the end.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is no Baahubali but the good thing is it’s not Saaho either. Watchable just for Chiranjeevi’s explosive performance & it’s brilliant scale.

Two and a half stars!

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Trailer

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy releases on 02nd October, 2019.

