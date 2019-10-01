War EXCLUSIVE: 67 Minutes – 1st Half, 86 Minutes – 2nd Half, Narrative Filled With Twists & Everything We Know About It

It’s just a day to go for the release of one of the most anticipated movies of the year – War starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. Yash Raj Films never keep an early screening for their films, and following a similar tradition, everyone will get to see the film tomorrow.

But, we’ve some exclusive insights regarding the movie and trust us they’re very interesting. The movie is predicted to take a bumper opening tomorrow at the box office. The content would then decide the fate of the movie from the weekdays.

The news of movie being 153 minutes has been out for a couple of days now but our insider has the breakdown numbers for the same. A source revealed to us, “The first half of the film is of 67 minutes and it’s super exhilarating. The makers have focused on the pace along with the narrative. The second half builds up the storyline and is of 86 minutes. The narrative is filled with many twists and it’s to be seen how the audience will take it with the story.”

The source also adds, “While keeping intense care about how the film will look, makers have made sure to keep the storyline intriguing. The action sequences are highlights of the film and there are a couple of such scenes which have never been attempted in Bollywood before.”

Hrithik is collaborating with Tiger for the first time in War. “I think I will miss working with him. It’s been an incredible experience working with him on this film,” he recently said. With Siddharth Anand in the director’s chair, War is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The film is slated for release on October 2.

