Farhad Samji’s reincarnation comedy, Housefull 4, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year which is slated for a release this Diwali. Featuring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in lead – the movie is enjoying a massive pre-release buzz!
Now Housefull 4 is making to our exclusive section ‘How’s The Hype?’, where we’ll measure the buzz and the hype that the promos, songs, posters and everything related to the movie garner and predict upon your votes – whether it’s a blockbuster or lacklustre in terms of its pre-release buzz.
Talking about the teaser, it unveiled the official logo of the movie which is in complete gold, animating and teasing fans with a super powerful background score.
Check out the announcement teaser below:
Gear up for the hilarious ride of #Housefull4 taking you back to 1419 tomorrow at 11 AM!#SajidNadiadwala @Riteishd @thedeol @kritisanon @hegdepooja @kriti_official @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/MiCeeEdpXv
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 24, 2019
The character posters which were released yesterday every hour starting from 11 AM, gave us a glimpse of looks of each and every character, from both their 1419 and 2019’s era. While we saw Akshay Kumar as Rajkumar Bala and Harry, Kriti Sanon as Rajkumari Madhu and Kriti, Riteish Deshmukh as Nartaki Bangdu Maharaj and Roy; we were introduced to Bobby Deol as Angrakshak Brahmaputra and Max, Kriti Kharbanda as Rajkumari Meena and Neha, Pooja Hegde as Rajkumari Mala and Pooja. Each of the characters could be seen in a super quirk avatar in their respective old age and new era look and we’re keen to see what makers further have in store for us and the love story that will crack us up like never before.
Check out all the Housefull 4 character posters below:
Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness in the #Housefull4 Trailer. Out on 27th September.#SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/xmz2OCYzQh
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019
Dekhiye ek kahani jo shuru hui thi 1419 mein, magar khatam hogi in 2019. Meet Bangdu and Roy who’re all set to take you on the crazy, chaotic ride of #Housefull4. Trailer out on 27th September!#SajidNadiadwala @Riteishd @foxstarhindi @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/xMlWVuJm5o
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019
Miliye bahaduri 💪🏻💪🏻 aur sahas ki misaal, Dharamputra ⚔ se! Aur dekhiye kaise Dharam banta hai Max in this journey back in time⏳ with #Housefull4. Trailer out on 27th September.#SajidNadiadwala @thedeol @foxstarhindi @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/WpKTYyavHr
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019
Miliye Sitamgarh ki Rajkumari Madhu 👸🏻 aur London ki Kriti se. Ek ne kahani shuru ki aur doosri usse khatam karegi. Jaaniye kaise in the #Housefull4 Trailer 🍿 on 27th September.#SajidNadiadwala @kritisanon @foxstarhindi @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/8f4qd3h6VN
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019
Rajkumari Mala aur Pooja ki yeh anokhi kahani! Jaaniye kaise judi hai inki kismat in this epic reincarnation comedy🤪. #Housefull4 Trailer out on 27th September. 🎬🍿
#SajidNadiadwala @hegdepooja @foxstarhindi @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/cLDI7DbNKj
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019
Neha aur Meena ki 600 saal purani kahani dekhne ke liye taiyyar ho jaaiye! #Housefull4 is here with an epic reincarnation comedy. Trailer out on 27th September. 🍿🎬#SajidNadiadwala @kriti_official @foxstarhindi @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/Xkm9RAMODM
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019
Let us know whether you liked the promos that have been unveiled till now and rate the buzz in the poll below!
