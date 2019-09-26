Farhad Samji’s reincarnation comedy, Housefull 4, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year which is slated for a release this Diwali. Featuring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in lead – the movie is enjoying a massive pre-release buzz!

Now Housefull 4 is making to our exclusive section ‘How’s The Hype?’, where we’ll measure the buzz and the hype that the promos, songs, posters and everything related to the movie garner and predict upon your votes – whether it’s a blockbuster or lacklustre in terms of its pre-release buzz.

Talking about the teaser, it unveiled the official logo of the movie which is in complete gold, animating and teasing fans with a super powerful background score.

Check out the announcement teaser below:

The character posters which were released yesterday every hour starting from 11 AM, gave us a glimpse of looks of each and every character, from both their 1419 and 2019’s era. While we saw Akshay Kumar as Rajkumar Bala and Harry, Kriti Sanon as Rajkumari Madhu and Kriti, Riteish Deshmukh as Nartaki Bangdu Maharaj and Roy; we were introduced to Bobby Deol as Angrakshak Brahmaputra and Max, Kriti Kharbanda as Rajkumari Meena and Neha, Pooja Hegde as Rajkumari Mala and Pooja. Each of the characters could be seen in a super quirk avatar in their respective old age and new era look and we’re keen to see what makers further have in store for us and the love story that will crack us up like never before.

Check out all the Housefull 4 character posters below:

Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness in the #Housefull4 Trailer. Out on 27th September.#SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/xmz2OCYzQh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019

Dekhiye ek kahani jo shuru hui thi 1419 mein, magar khatam hogi in 2019. Meet Bangdu and Roy who’re all set to take you on the crazy, chaotic ride of #Housefull4. Trailer out on 27th September!#SajidNadiadwala @Riteishd @foxstarhindi @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/xMlWVuJm5o — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019

Miliye Sitamgarh ki Rajkumari Madhu 👸🏻 aur London ki Kriti se. Ek ne kahani shuru ki aur doosri usse khatam karegi. Jaaniye kaise in the #Housefull4 Trailer 🍿 on 27th September.#SajidNadiadwala @kritisanon @foxstarhindi @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/8f4qd3h6VN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019

Let us know whether you liked the promos that have been unveiled till now and rate the buzz in the poll below!

