Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence On Comparison With Ranveer Singh’s Bajirao Mastani Character!

Akshay Kumar along with the Housefull 4 team including Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda kick-started their unique promotional strategy yesterday. Under the ‘Promotion on Wheels’, celebrities and media persons, left Mumbai Central on Wednesday and will reach New Delhi on Thursday. During this interaction, Akki spilled a lot of beans including comparisons to his character, Bala’s look, with Ranveer Singh’s in Bajirao Mastani.

During a fun game where the Housefull 4 team sang songs and played Housie games, while interacting with the media, Akshay Kumar revealed the backdrop of his character, adding that Bala hates people who have long hair since he’s bald himself. Furthermore, talking about comparisons with Ranveer Singh’s look in Bajirao Mastani, he said, “I am not trying to ape anybody. Basically, when the character Bala was born, he had long hair. That’s when his dad kept his name as Rajkumar Bala. After 2 years, he had Shahi Mundan, and after that, there was no hair growth.”

Akshay further clarified, “Woh Ganja hi rehh gaya aur woh Bhaut nafrat karta hai logo se jinn jinn ke baal ke (He remained bald ever since and hates people who have hair). He has also killed many people because of that.”

Well, clearly he’s putting the records right and we hope the comparisons end now!

Meanwhile, Housefull 4 is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji. The film is slated to release on 25th October 2019.

